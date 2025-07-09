Mesut Özil is trading pitchside magic for grassroots ambition.

The former World Cup-winning midfielder unveiled an audacious new chapter on Tuesday: the launch of a state-of-the-art football academy in Ümraniye, Istanbul – a move he hopes will revitalize Turkish youth development and pave the way for future global stars.

Speaking at a press conference following a new back-of-shirt sponsorship deal between Turkish second-tier club Ümraniyespor and DBE Holding, Özil said he plans to open the academy by early 2027.

It will serve players aged 11 to 19 – a critical stage for nurturing elite talent – and operate in tandem with Ümraniyespor’s existing youth setup.

“Istanbul has 16 million young people and a deep love for football,” Özil said. “But the infrastructure isn’t enough. I want to bring a system that works – because I lived it myself.”

Özil, 36, was instrumental in brokering the sponsorship agreement, which will bolster Ümraniyespor’s infrastructure and lay the financial groundwork for the academy.

Backed by DBE Holding – a Turkish conglomerate active in construction, energy, and sports – the academy will follow a European model rooted in Özil’s own development at Schalke 04.

Pipeline to the world stage

The academy’s mission is clear: to create world-class professionals capable of thriving in top European leagues – and to finally fill the Turkish talent gap abroad.

While players like Arda Güler and Hakan Çalhanoğlu have made their mark, they remain exceptions in a country bursting with untapped youth potential.

Özil plans to install a comprehensive system with top-tier coaching, tactical education, psychological support, and off-field development – echoing best practices from his time at Real Madrid and Arsenal.

“We’ll prepare them not just for Turkish football, but for the global stage,” he said. “This is about more than skills. It’s about shaping complete athletes and people.”

From Gelsenkirchen to Ümraniye

Born in Germany to Turkish parents, Özil’s meteoric rise began in Schalke’s youth system before he dazzled at Werder Bremen, Real Madrid, Arsenal, and later Fenerbahçe.

He ended his career at İstanbul Başakşehir in 2023 after 92 caps for Germany and a World Cup title in 2014.

Now, he wants to bring that experience full circle.

Strategic alliance

The partnership with Ümraniyespor is no coincidence.

Founded in 1938, the club has a strong community base and experience toggling between Türkiye’s top two divisions. With Özil’s backing and DBE’s resources, it’s poised to become a breeding ground for future professionals.

The academy will operate as a hybrid model, funneling players into Ümraniyespor and facilitating overseas opportunities through Özil’s European network. Initial construction is expected to begin in 2026, following permits and land acquisition.

Rising Stakes in Turkish Football

Özil’s announcement comes at a time of renewed ambition in Turkish football. With top clubs bringing in names like Victor Osimhen and Marco Asensio, the Süper Lig is attracting global attention, but remains short on homegrown stars.

“It’s great to see big players coming to Türkiye,” Özil said. “But we need to build from the ground up if we want to compete in the long term.”

The Turkish national team’s recent run to the Euro 2024 quarterfinals signaled promise. Özil’s project could be the missing link – a sustainable talent pipeline to match Türkiye’s growing footballing profile.

Big dreams, big challenges

The road ahead isn’t without hurdles.

Building a fully functional academy in 18 months is ambitious. Competition from established youth programs like Galatasaray and Altınordu will be stiff. And importing a European-style system into Turkish football culture will require buy-in from players, coaches, and families alike.

Still, Özil is undeterred.

“With a good team, strong values, and belief in our mission, we can change the game.”