Palestine's pursuit of World Cup qualification for the first time reflects a resilient spirit determined to rise above the devastation wrought by the Gaza conflict, according to the president of the Palestinian Football Association (PFA).

Even before Israel's military offensive on Gaza last year, which was triggered by Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023 incursion on southern Israel, the PFA faced unique challenges that few other national teams encountered.

Nevertheless, coach Makram Daboub and his squad have defied the odds and still hold a chance to represent Palestine at the 2026 finals in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

"The restrictions on our movement and the suffocating policies by the Israelis have paralyzed everything," Jibril Rajoub, PFA's president, said in an interview with Reuters last week.

"We suspended everything, including the national league, but in spite of this, we have insisted on continuing our participation in competitions, and that includes the World Cup qualification.

"We have a real problem because we could not bring any athletes from Gaza, and tens of them have lost their lives. In Gaza, all sports facilities have been destroyed, including most of the clubs and stadiums – everything is destroyed.

"In the West Bank, they are suffocating us; we cannot do anything. But this is our determination, our commitment."

Violence has surged in the West Bank since the start of the war in Gaza, with almost daily sweeps by Israeli forces involving thousands of arrests.

Motivation

While the expanded 48-team format for the 2026 finals offers a golden opportunity for the likes of Palestine to play in the showpiece tournament, plenty of work remains to be done to secure a spot.

Bottom of Group B with two points from four matches, Palestine renews its campaign against Oman in Muscat on Nov. 14 before "hosting" South Korea five days later.

It has been five years since Palestine has been able to host an international match in Jerusalem, and their clash with the group-leading Koreans will take place in Jordan's capital, Amman.

"It will never be like home," Rajoub said. "We like Jordan, we like Amman, but we like to play in Jerusalem. We like to play in our home, but this is what we have.

"We cannot play at home, and this is financially difficult. For the first time, we will play in Jordan, which is close. I hope some of our fans from Palestine can come.

"We have the right to host. We have to overcome this with our determination, our people's resilience, and our commitment. We have no other choice."

A trip to the World Cup would help ease those financial pressures – each team in Qatar two years ago went home with at least $9 million – and Palestine has already had some encouraging results in the third phase of Asian qualifying.

A surprise 0-0 draw with the South Koreans in Seoul in their group opener in September was followed by a draw against Kuwait last month.

While securing a direct ticket to the finals is unlikely, Palestine could advance to another round of playoffs with a third- or fourth-place finish in the group and is currently only a point behind fourth-placed Oman.

"I think they are doing well," Rajoub said. "This is the first time in our history we have qualified for the third phase in spite of the situation.

"We don't have a national league, so it's not easy. Some athletes have lost their lives, or their colleagues, mentors, or coaches. This, too, will have a psychological effect, but despite this, we are trying and playing well.

"It could also be a source of motivation for the athletes."