Once labeled long shots, Chelsea shrugged off the odds – and Paris Saint-Germain – to claim the FIFA Club World Cup crown in dominant fashion.

Cole Palmer starred under the global spotlight, netting twice and adding an assist in a blistering first half that powered the Blues past PSG 3-0 in Sunday’s final.

The 23-year-old winger struck in the 22nd and 30th minutes before setting up Joao Pedro’s goal just before halftime with a slick pass into the box. At the other end, goalkeeper Robert Sanchez delivered his finest performance of the tournament, stopping six shots to keep PSG at bay.

Chelsea’s road to glory included knockout wins over Benfica, Palmeiras and Fluminense. It marked their second Club World Cup title, adding to the 2021 triumph – this time against a PSG side fresh off its first UEFA Champions League title just six weeks earlier.

The European champions had allowed just one goal in their first six matches of the tournament. But on Sunday, PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved only two of five shots on goal.

The frustrated Parisians were reduced to 10 men in the 85th minute when Joao Neves pulled Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella by the hair. A video review confirmed the foul, and Neves was shown a red card.

Altercations spilled past the final whistle, and PSG coach Luis Enrique appeared to grab Pedro’s neck while he and Donnarumma confronted Chelsea players.

“This was completely avoidable at the end,” Enrique said through a translator. “My goal was always to separate footballers. There was a lot of tension and pressure, there was a whole bunch of pushing that we should all try to avoid. My intention was to prevent it from getting worse.”

The final capped a monthlong tournament with 32 teams representing six continents – a test run for the United States before it co-hosts next year’s World Cup with Canada and Mexico.

President Donald Trump attended the final as a guest of FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Trump presented Chelsea with the trophy and remained on stage to celebrate with the club.

Chelsea's Reece James lifts the FIFA Club World Cup trophy while celebrating with his teammates as U.S. President Donald Trump reacts following the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final match between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, U.S., July 13, 2025. (AFP Photo)

In his first year as manager, Enzo Maresca guided the Blues to a 2025-26 Champions League berth and two trophies – the Club World Cup and the UEFA Conference League.

“I’m especially happy for the players, because just one year ago when I came to the club, I said in the first press conference ... we said many times that talent is not enough,” Maresca said. “We need sacrifice, we need readiness, we need a game plan with all the players going in the same direction. The success is because of them.”

Cucurella made a crucial stop to keep the match scoreless in the 16th minute. Fabian Ruiz delivered a sharp pass across the box to Desire Doue, who could have shot but instead tried a centering pass to a teammate that Cucurella intercepted.

Six minutes later, Palmer, whose first attempt barely missed wide left in the eighth minute, opened the scoring.

Malo Gusto picked up a wayward header from PSG’s Nuno Mendes and ran into the box. After a slick dribble to create space, his shot was blocked right back to his feet. He then fed Palmer, who fired a left-footed shot into the bottom left corner.

Levi Colwill earned the assist on the second goal with a long ball downfield to Palmer. From there, Palmer calmly dribbled toward the center of the 18-yard box and delivered another low left-footer for a near-identical finish.

In the 43rd minute, Palmer threaded a pass between two defenders for Pedro, who chipped his shot over a sprawling Donnarumma’s right shoulder.

Sanchez dove to stop Neves’ stoppage-time header just before the goal line. His heroics continued in the second half, as he swatted away a close-range effort from Ousmane Dembele.

Palmer was named Player of the Tournament. His three goals and two assists – all in the knockout stage – tied for the most goal contributions of any player.

Speaking to broadcaster DAZN after the match, Palmer praised Maresca’s game plan and said he had to “repay” the manager by scoring.

“He’s building something special, something important,” Palmer said. “We’re a young team. ... I feel like we’re going in the right direction.”