Germany has officially presented its chosen mascot for the European Championship of 2024.

This time, the mascot will not leave spectators in disbelief, as it proudly sports a complete ensemble, leaving no room for fashion faux pas.

The mascot made its debut on Tuesday morning, delighting children at a local primary school in Gelsenkirchen.

Its second appearance was anticipated later in the day, right before the team's friendly match against Colombia.

With its oversized head and large eyes, the mascot has addressed the previous wardrobe mishap of its 2006 World Cup predecessor, the pantless lion named "Goleo," which faced much mockery.

This time, the as-yet-unnamed teddy bear showcases a refreshing change, donning a pair of shorts.

But the fashion-forward approach doesn't stop there. The mascot also rocks a football jersey, complete with matching socks and boots, exuding an undeniable sense of style and readiness for the game.

In a bid to engage fans and capture the perfect name, supporters have been given the opportunity to participate in the naming process.

Four options have been proposed: Albart, Barnardo, Barnheart or Herzi von Bar.

It's a tough decision to make, as each name embraces the spirit of the German word for bear, "Bar."

The chosen name will further solidify the mascot's identity and endearment to fans across the nation.

Philipp Lahm, the Euro 2024 tournament director, highlighted the importance of igniting children's imagination.

"As a parent, I know how crucial it is to stimulate children's creativity," he said. "Through the introduction of our tournament mascot, our aim is to create a lovable and fun character that will inspire young ones to revel in the joy of playing football."

In the coming year, the mascot is expected to embark on a journey, appearing in various host cities and captivating the hearts of fans across the nation.

With Germany set to host the tournament from June 14 to July 14, 2024, the excitement continues to build as this delightful teddy bear mascot brings an extra dose of charm and cheer to the highly anticipated Euro 2024 championship.