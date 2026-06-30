Paraguay declared a national holiday on Tuesday after a dramatic upset over Germany secured a place in the World Cup round of 16, with the government framing the victory as a moment that transcended sport.

The South American side stunned the four-time champions 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw through extra time in the round of 32 on Monday, producing one of the tournament’s biggest surprises and sending Paraguay into celebration.

President Santiago Peña announced the holiday on X, saying the result reflected “the very essence of our identity: the fighting spirit, the faith and the strength of a people who never give up.”

He added that the entire nation was celebrating the team’s achievement and thanked the players for delivering “immense joy” and uniting Paraguayans under one flag. Peña also posted a photo of himself signing the decree while wearing a national team jersey.

The official decree stated that the victory went beyond sport and warranted nationwide recognition, with public institutions set to observe the holiday.

The result marks a milestone moment for Paraguay, who are back at the World Cup for the first time since 2010. Their reward is a place in the last 16, where they will face either France or Sweden.