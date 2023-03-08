The widow of the late footballing luminary Pele, is set to inherit 30% of his assets, as per his will, which also brings to light a potential unrecognized daughter of the icon, according to the widow's lawyer on Tuesday.

The will states that Marcia Cibele Aoki, Pele's third and last wife, will inherit his mansion in Guaruja, a seaside resort town south of Sao Paulo, where the couple lived, according to her lawyer Luiz Kignel.

Other assets belonging to Pele, who died after battling cancer in late December at 82, include more real estate and a stake in the Pele brand, Kignel said, adding that a complete inventory has yet to be made.

The remaining 70% is reserved for Pele's children, including an unrecognized daughter that he may have.

"He indicated the possibility of the existence of another daughter, whose recognition will depend on a DNA test, which could not be carried out (on Pele) due to the pandemic and the state of his health," said Kignel.

According to Kignel, the woman in question is a Brazilian national and has taken legal steps to be recognized as Pele's daughter.

In September 2022, a court in Sao Paulo ordered Pele to submit to a DNA test, according to the G1 website. The test must now be performed on one of his seven recognized children.