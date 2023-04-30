Spanish television presenter and actress, Pilar Rubio, has denied rumors of a crisis in her relationship with Paris Saint Germain (PSG) defender, Sergio Ramos.

According to Laura Fa and Lorena Vazquez's podcast, "Mamarazzis," the couple was reportedly going through a rough patch due to a strained relationship between Ramos' family and Rubio.

The podcast presenters also claimed that the couple had not been together for some important events in their lives, including Rubio's birthday.

However, Rubio recently spoke out to address the rumors in an interview with "Socialite," a Telecinco program.

When asked how she manages years of speculation about infidelity in footballers, Rubio said that she finds it amusing and trusts her husband.

She stated, "I have nothing to manage. Obviously, we all have the right to go out partying. It's a very sensationalist subject that, obviously, I find quite funny... It's important for us to trust each other, of course."

Rubio also clarified another controversial issue during the interview.

Reports had suggested that the couple used a private jet to travel from Paris to Madrid and other cities, which received criticism from environmentalists.

However, Rubio denied this, saying that she had never posted anything about traveling on a private jet and that she usually travels by regular planes.

"I can also go by car, but it would also pollute," she added.