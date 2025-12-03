Claudia Pina scored twice as Spain dismantled Germany to retain the Women’s Nations League title with a commanding 3-0 win in Tuesday’s second-leg final.

Vicky Lopez added a goal after Pina finally broke the deadlock in the 61st minute, ending Germany’s stubborn resistance that mirrored the scoreless first leg in Kaiserslautern on Friday.

Spain played without three-time Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati, sidelined by a broken leg suffered in training on Sunday. Lopez stepped into her place, and Spain asserted dominance from the opening whistle. Early chances saw Esther González’s shot skim just past the post, while Mariona Caldentey forced a crucial save from goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, with flag-waving fans spurring the team on.

Nearly 56,000 supporters attended the match at Atlético Madrid’s Metropolitano Stadium, easily a record for the Spanish team at home. Many children were also present on a cold night in the Spanish capital. Most fans stayed in their seats long after the final whistle.

“One of the most magical nights we have ever experienced, one of the best in my career,” two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas said.

“Some of us have been playing for the national team for 13 years and never imagined this,” Putellas added of the attendance. “It says a lot about what we have achieved with women’s soccer in Spain. We will continue to inspire girls and boys to fight for their dreams, which sometimes come true.”

González attempted an acrobatic scissors kick, while Mariona Caldentey, Lopez, and Mariona again all had good chances before the break, with Berger denying the latter.

Nicole Anyomi had a rare opportunity for Germany in a one-on-one with Cata Coll before halftime but dragged her shot wide of the right post.

“That has to go in, and she had another one in the box in the second half,” Germany coach Christian Wuck said. “That’s the difference between us and the technically gifted Spanish players.”

Pina opened the scoring in the 61st minute, breezing past a German defender and combining with Mariona Caldentey before beating Berger with a low shot. Berger got her hand to the ball but could not stop it from crossing the right post.

The 19-year-old Lopez scored seven minutes later, cutting in from the right and unleashing a curling shot inside the far post.

Pina sealed the win in the 74th minute after receiving the ball from Germany’s Janina Minge. The Barcelona forward surged toward goal and fired from around 20 meters past the despairing Berger.

“The goal was to win again and retain the Nations League title. It was all worth it,” Sonia Bermúdez said after winning her first title as Spain coach. The former team captain took over from Montse Tomé in August.

It was only Spain’s second victory over longtime rival Germany. The previous win came at the European Championship last summer when Bonmati scored in extra time for a 1-0 semifinal victory. Spain went on to lose to England on penalties in the final.

That was the only disappointment after reaching the finals of the last four tournaments. Spain beat England in the 2023 Women’s World Cup and defeated France in the 2024 Women’s Nations League. Tuesday’s win over Germany marks three wins in four finals.