Former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is in Miami to visit his children Sasha and Milan, who recently moved there with their mother, Shakira.

Pique is staying in a hotel for now but is focused on finding a place to enjoy some privacy and spend quality time with his children during his visits to Miami.

During his stay, Pique took his sons out for lunch, as revealed in a photo uploaded to Twitter by Aurelio B. Castrellon. The picture showed Pique sitting with his children at a beach restaurant, with the sea in the background, enjoying a sunny day out.

Pique has a limited time to spend with his children, as agreed with Shakira, and he can be with them for only 10 days a month.

However, during his first trip to the U.S. since the family's move, Pique could only stay for five days.

This is due to unresolved issues between him and Shakira, which their lawyers are trying to sort out.

Pique's stay in the hotel has been uncomfortable for him and his children, so he is looking for a house that would meet his requirements.

According to reports from "Semana" and "Informalia," Pique wants a spacious, bright house with few rooms and common areas.

The Brickell area seems to be the most suitable for what he is looking for, but it is 10 miles from Fisher Island, where Shakira and the children live.