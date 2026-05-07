Former Barcelona and Spain defender Gerard Pique has been handed a six-match ban after an explosive confrontation with referees pushed FC Andorra’s fading promotion hopes deeper into turmoil.

Spain’s football federation punished Pique on Wednesday following his outburst after Andorra’s damaging 1-0 home defeat to Albacete Balompie in the Segunda Division, a result that all but crushed the club’s playoff ambitions with only four matches remaining.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed that Pique will be barred from attending Andorra’s next six games and suspended from all official football-related activity for two months.

The sanctions stemmed from an incident that unfolded after Friday’s loss at Estadi de la FAF d'Encamp, where tensions boiled over following Jonathan Gomez’s late winner for Albacete.

According to referee Alonso de Ena Wolf’s report, Pique confronted match officials in a heated exchange that continued toward the dressing-room tunnel.

Spanish media said the former defender made remarks interpreted as threatening, including comments suggesting referees needed escorts for their own safety and claiming “in another country they would beat you up.”

The RFEF disciplinary committee classified the behavior as “minor violent conduct” and actions that damaged the dignity and decorum of the sport.

The sanctions reached beyond Pique alone.

FC Andorra president Ferran Vilaseca received a four-month suspension, while sporting director Jaume Nogues was hit with the same punishment as Pique: a six-match touchline ban and a two-month suspension from official duties.

The club itself was also disciplined. The federation ordered Andorra to close its presidential box and VIP sections for two matches and imposed a fine of 1,500 euros ($1,762).

For Pique, the punishment marks another turbulent chapter in his post-playing career.

The former FC Barcelona center back retired in 2022 before turning his attention fully toward football ownership and business ventures through Kosmos, the company that acquired FC Andorra and helped drive the club from Spain’s lower divisions into the Segunda Division.

But Andorra’s rapid rise now risks stalling.

The defeat to Albacete snapped a four-match winning streak and left the club sitting 10th in the table on 55 points, eight behind the playoff positions with four games remaining. Realistic hopes of promotion to LaLiga now appear almost gone.

Pique will miss the remainder of the season, including fixtures against UD Las Palmas, Deportivo La Coruna, AD Ceuta and Burgos CF.

The incident also adds fresh fuel to ongoing debates in Spanish football surrounding abuse toward referees and the growing pressure on officials across the professional game.