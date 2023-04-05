The separation of Colombian singer Shakira and ex-Barcelona and Spain center-back Gerard Pique has been making headlines for quite some time.

Fans of the celebrity couple have been speculating about the reasons behind their split, and the latest update on their custody arrangements has added fuel to the fire.

According to reports, Shakira and her children Sasha and Milan have moved to Miami, where she has started a new chapter in her life.

However, custody arrangements for their children had to be settled before the move could take place. It has been reported that Pique agreed to give full custody of their kids to Shakira, allowing her to leave Barcelona and start a new life in the United States.

En Espanol reported that the request for full custody was granted without significant issues.

Having already established herself in Barcelona, Shakira found herself in the precarious position of needing to obtain full custody of her children from her former partner to relocate to Miami.

It has been reported that Pique agreed to Shakira’s request, thereby allowing her to make a move with her children.

However, this custody arrangement report has come on the heels of another development in the separation saga. Joan Pique, the athlete’s father, and manager of Inversiones BCN Two & Two SL, sent Shakira an eviction letter, asking her to leave the residency in Barcelona before April 30.

This move has sparked rumors that the split between Shakira and Pique may have been acrimonious.

Despite their separation’s tumultuous circumstances, Shakira shows an unwavering determination to move ahead with her life.

Acknowledging her past battles with anxiety and depression, she has dedicated herself to working on her mental well-being.

Her relocation to Miami, accompanied by her children, symbolizes a renewed beginning, replete with the promise of crafting a new future for her family within the U.S.

On the other hand, Pique has been more open to the public regarding his personal life since the separation, most notably through his involvement in a committed relationship with Clara Chia after the highly publicized infidelity controversy.

His newfound willingness to discuss his defunct partnership with the celebrated songstress suggests ease with the topic.

In a recent interview with Gerard Romero on YouTube, he commented on Shakira’s Latin American heritage: “So my ex is Latin American... you don’t know what I’ve gotten on social media from her fans. These people have no lives ... and why should I care? I’ll never meet them; they’re like robots, you know?”

Shakira seemingly responded to this comment on Twitter, writing, “Proud to be Latinoamerican.”

As the separation proceedings between Shakira and Pique continue, fans will closely monitor any new developments in the story.

Despite the drama, both parties seem to be moving on with their lives and are focused on building a better future for themselves and their families.