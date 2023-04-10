Following Shakira's departure from Barcelona with their children, Gerard Pique has found himself in the company of his partner, Clara Chia, as he embarks on a new chapter in his life.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, the ex-footballer enjoys more freedom in his relationship with the 23-year-old without Shakira.

Diez Minutos magazine captured a photo of Pique and Clara Chia kissing in Andorra when Shakira left for Miami. The couple, dressed in black, was reportedly accompanied by Pique's parents to attend a game between Andorra and Malaga.

Despite rumors of infidelity that led to Shakira and Pique's breakup, the couple continues to show that their relationship is going well and becoming more established. In addition, they often display affection for each other in public.

According to La Vanguardia, the Kings League president has found the love and stability he sought with Clara, whose media profile is significantly smaller than Shakira's.

Clara is comfortable in high society events and fits better into Pique's world than his previous partner.

A video on social media shows Pique and Clara Chia with Adrian Contreras, one of the presidents of the King's League, at one of the league's events.

Clara speaks with a specific nasal tone and a lovely accent, which fit nicely into Pique's world. She comes from a well-to-do family in one of Barcelona's most expensive neighborhoods.