Following the much-publicized split with Pique, Shakira is making the most of her time in Miami, just a month after moving there, by embracing the city’s culture and even attending Miami Grand Prix.

And it seems she was not alone in enjoying the festivities as she was spotted mingling with none other than Tom Cruise on Sunday.

As reported by Marca, the pair walked among the thousands of attendees in the stands and briefly paused for a photo.

Interestingly, Cruise chose to attend the Grand Prix over King Charles’ coronation in England.

However, he pre-taped a message to the monarch, saying, “Pilot to pilot, Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time,” before disappearing into the clouds.

Shakira had a busy weekend, attending the Grand Prix and being recognized as Billboard’s first Woman of the Year at the Latin Women in Music gala on Saturday.

Shakira celebrates after winning the Billboard's first Woman of the Year at the Latin Women in Music at the Watsco Center, Miami, U.S., May 7, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

The singer, whose world has changed significantly in the last year, celebrated the power of women while seemingly taking a shot at her ex, Gerard Pique.

Speaking in Spanish, she said: “It’s been a year where I’ve realized we women are stronger than we think, braver than we believed, more independent than we were taught to be. Because what Woman hasn’t, at some time in her life, forgotten herself because she’s seeking the attention and love of someone else? It happened to me more than once.”

Shakira and Pique, who were together for 12 years, split last June amid rumors of infidelity on Pique’s part.

They engaged in a custody battle over their two sons, Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, before reaching an agreement in November, allowing Shakira to move to Miami with her boys.

However, the split seems to have inspired her to release a scathing diss track earlier this year, calling out Pique and his now-girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, in “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 5.”

But the evening wasn’t just about the past for Shakira, as she took the opportunity to applaud her mother, Nidia, saying: “Mami, despite the hardships you’ve faced this year, you’re still standing with limitless love and resilience. You, Mami, have been my Woman of the Year.” She continued, “I receive this honor with lots of love, but for me, we should celebrate the Year of the Woman more than celebrating the Women of the Year. A year where we women have touched subjects that couldn’t be touched and said things that couldn’t be said. And though some may have complained, there’s no going back. Together, we’ve taken a step forward, and with each step, we’re freer and more fulfilled.”