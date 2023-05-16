Barcelona legend Gerard Pique found himself in an awkward situation when he allegedly caused embarrassment for his two children during a school meeting.

Pique kicked off the gathering in a rather unconventional approach by proudly enumerating his remarkable accomplishments as a professional athlete.

As reported by Marca, this behavior stood in stark contrast to his former partner, the renowned singer Shakira, who introduced herself with her name and nationality.

Currently, Pique's children, Milan and Sasha, reside with Shakira in Miami while he maintains his residence in Barcelona.

Recently, Pique made a trip to Miami in May to spend quality time with his beloved children.

Numerous heartwarming pictures have emerged, capturing the joyful moments he shared with Milan and Sasha.

According to Ana Maria Alvarado, host of the program "Sale el Sol," Pique's self-introduction at the school meeting as a "footballer of international stature" left a less-than-ideal impression.

Sources suggest that he indulged in flaunting his achievements as a Barcelona player.

In contrast, Shakira, also in attendance, humbly introduced herself by stating her nationality and role as Milan and Sasha's mother.

Alvarado further revealed that Milan and Sasha have adjusted to their new school, where they have already forged friendships, evident from their vibrant and energetic presence during school events.

Both children have always exhibited a pleasant and expressive nature.

Meanwhile, Shakira made headlines again in the music world by releasing her latest song, "Acrostico."

This heartfelt composition pays tribute to her beloved sons, Milan and Sasha, while also containing subtle allusions to Pique.

Amid the personal dynamics of their separate lives, Pique's unique school meeting introduction sheds light on the divergent approaches taken by the former couple and their dedication to parenting their children.