Former Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has been named head coach of the U.S. men’s national team, U.S. Soccer announced Tuesday.

Pochettino, who parted ways with Chelsea in May after one season, will lead the team ahead of the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

The Argentine, previously in charge of Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur, said his decision to join U.S. Soccer was driven by more than just football – it was about the nation’s journey, and he couldn’t pass up the opportunity.

“The energy, the passion, and the hunger to achieve something truly historic here – those are the things that inspired me,” Pochettino said in a statement. “I see a group of players full of talent and potential, and together, we’re going to build something special that the whole nation can be proud of.”

U.S. Soccer Sporting Director Matt Crocker praised Pochettino as a “serial winner with a deep passion for developing players.”

“His track record speaks for itself, and I’m confident he is the right choice to harness the immense potential within our talented squad,” Crocker said. “We are thrilled to have Mauricio on board as we embark on this exciting journey to achieve success on the global stage.”

The U.S. has been without a permanent coach since a disappointing early exit from the Copa América on home soil in July led to the firing of Gregg Berhalter after his second stint as head coach.

Berhalter, 51, was first appointed in 2018 and led the Americans to the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup, but weeks later found himself embroiled in a public dispute with one of the team’s brightest emerging talents, Gio Reyna.

U.S. Soccer’s search for a new coach when Berhalter’s contract expired at the end of 2022 included names such as former Canada coach Jesse Marsch, but they ultimately rehired Berhalter in June last year with full support from the players.

However, it proved unsuccessful as the U.S. failed to progress beyond the group stage of the Copa América after a 2-1 defeat to Panama and a 1-0 loss to Uruguay.

Pochettino will take over after Mikey Varas, who was appointed interim coach, oversaw friendlies against Canada on Saturday and New Zealand on Tuesday.

The U.S. drew 1-1 with New Zealand in Cincinnati after Christian Pulisic’s goal was canceled out by Ben Waine’s late equalizer.

The U.S. will next play friendlies against Panama on Oct. 12 and Mexico three days later.