Portugal booked their place in the World Cup last 16 on Monday as Bruno Fernandes's second-half double secured a 2-0 win over Uruguay.

In a game that saw very few shots on target, Fernandes broke the deadlock in the 54th. He tried to find Cristiano Ronaldo in the box, but his cross went straight into the net. Ronaldo had attempted a header and celebrated the goal as his own but football governing body FIFA ultimately credited it to Fernandes.

Portugal were awarded a penalty in stoppage time and, with Ronaldo already subbed off, Fernandes took the spot-kick to complete his brace and seal the win for Portugal. A late strike on the post denied him a hat-trick.

Uruguay, meanwhile, will regret the missed major chances. In the first half, Rodrigo Bentacur was face-to-face with Diogo Costa, but had his effort impressively saved by the keeper. Then when Portugal was already leading, Maxi Gómez hit the post and Luis Suarez only found the outside of the net.

Portugal top Group H with six points and will wrap the group stage against South Korea on Friday. Uruguay have an all-or-nothing game against Ghana, who need only a draw to advance after beating South Korea 3-2 earlier.

Both sides made three changes from their opening matches, with Portugal bringing in veteran Pepe for the injured Danilo Pereira, who suffered cracked ribs in training.

Pepe became the third-oldest outfield player in World Cup history.

Portugal dominated the first half, hogging the ball and creating several chances, but without ever testing Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet.

Uruguay's forwards, Edinson Cavani and Darwin Nunez were starved of the ball but the South Americans still had the best opportunity of the first period.

Rodrigo Bentancur picked the ball up in his own half and surged forwards, slipping between two defenders to find himself one-on-one with goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who spread himself well to save the midfielder's shot.

Portugal captain Ronaldo was largely anonymous in the first 45 minutes but did delight fans with a shoulder pass to pick out William Carvalho, who volleyed over.