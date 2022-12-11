The successes and failures of Portugal's national team have been intertwined with the remarkable football career of captain and talisman Cristiano Ronaldo for close to two decades, a period that has seen him transform from a precocious talent into one of the greatest players of all time.

However, the million-dollar question is: "Is a new era upon us?"

Ronaldo was in tears as he made his way to the locker room following Portugal’s devastating 1-0 loss to Morocco in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday.

It remains to be seen if that was the last time the world saw Ronaldo on football's international stage. If it is, it marks a huge moment for the Portugal team, given Ronaldo is its captain, record scorer and greatest ever player.

There's a chance the team might also have a different coach for the first time since 2014 when qualification for the 2024 European Championship begins in March.

Expectation vs. performance

Portugal were expected to perform well to reach at least the quarterfinals in the tournament due to the strength of its squad, and the team did not disappoint in the group stage, winning its first two matches.

Coach Fernando Santos rotated his starting lineup for the final group-stage game against South Korea, which ended in a 2-1 victory, and thrashed Switzerland 6-1 in the round of 16.

However, despite Morocco being a formidable team, Portugal were still expected to defeat them in the quarterfinals, and failing to do so was viewed as a missed opportunity and underperformance by the team and its star player, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Who's out

The world is waiting to see if the 37-year-old Ronaldo retires from international duty after scoring 118 goals - a record in men's football - and making 196 appearances in his 19 years with the national team.

If Ronaldo does continue, most likely it's only for Euro 2024 and not also for the 2026 World Cup, by which time he will be aged 41.

At 39, center-back Pepe is likely to have played his final major tournament.

What's more in doubt is the future of Santos, who took charge of Portugal in 2014 after four years at the helm of Greece's national team.

He has a contract through 2024 and repeatedly deflected any talk about leaving his post earlier after the loss to Morocco. "I will have a discussion with the (Portuguese football federation) president and when we go back to Portugal, we will deal with the issue of the contract,” Santos said.

Who's next

A future without Ronaldo might be an alarming proposition but there's talent coming through.

Up front, there's the 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos, who scored a hat trick against Switzerland when standing in for Ronaldo in his first start for the national team.

There is much excitement about the development of Antonio Silva, a 19-year-old center-back at Benfica who seems the natural replacement for Pepe – a player more than twice Silva's age.

Joao Felix is only 23 so has time on his side, while full backs Diogo Dalot and Nuno Mendes are only 23 and 20, respectively.

What's next

With or without Ronaldo, Portugal are the favorites in a kind-looking qualifying group for Euro 2024.

Portugal open group play in March with a home match against Liechtenstein.

The other teams in Group J are Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Slovakia and Luxembourg.

If Portugal reach the tournament in Germany, expect the team to be among the favorites – even without its most famous player.