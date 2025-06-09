Portugal edged Spain 5-3 in a nerve-jangling penalty shootout to clinch the UEFA Nations League title on Sunday, capitalizing on Alvaro Morata’s costly miss from the spot in a final that ended 2-2 after extra time.

Cristiano Ronaldo, ever the talisman, kept Portugal alive with a 61st-minute equalizer – his record-extending 138th international goal – forcing the game into extra time after Spain had taken a 2-1 lead into the break.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (C) reacts after scoring the 2-2 goal in front of Spain's Lamine Yamal (R) during the UEFA Nations League final football match between Portugal and Spain, Munich, Germany, June 8, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The match began with a flurry of goals. Spain struck first through Martin Zubimendi in the 21st minute, slotting home after Portugal failed to clear a dangerous ball from teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. But just five minutes later, Portugal hit back. Nuno Mendes blasted a low shot into the far corner, leveling things 1-1.

Spain regained the advantage right before halftime. Pedri threaded a clever pass to Mikel Oyarzabal, who squeezed his shot past Diogo Costa to give La Roja the edge at the interval.

But Ronaldo, who turned 40 this year, wasn’t done yet. The veteran striker pounced on a loose ball just after the hour mark, hammering home the equalizer and sending the match into an edgy extra period. He left the field to a roaring ovation in the 88th minute, sharing an embrace with Portugal coach Roberto Martinez in what felt like a symbolic passing of the torch.

With no winner after 120 minutes, penalties were inevitable. And when Morata stepped up and missed, Portugal seized the moment, converting all five of their kicks to lift the trophy.

Earlier in the day, France secured third place with a 2-0 win over tournament hosts Germany in Stuttgart. Kylian Mbappe, showing his class once again, scored one and assisted the other for Michael Olise after a sluggish first half.