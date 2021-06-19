It was a night to forget for Portugalas even Cristiano Ronaldo's goal and assist was not enough to save the Portugese side from two own-goals themselves and failing to stop the onslaught that was the German attack in a thrilling Euro 2020 match in the so called "Group of Death," that ended in a 4-2 vicctory for Germany.

Ronaldo put Portugal ahead in Munich but own goals from Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro gave Germany the advantage before Kai Havertz and Robin Gosens struck in the second half to make it 4-1.

Diogo Jota pulled a goal back for Portugal, who are level on three points with Germany and a point behind leaders France. Portugal face France in their final game while Germany take on bottom side Hungary.