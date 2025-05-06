From Ricardo Quaresma’s unforgettable debut in 2010 to Rafa Silva’s scorching form this season, Portuguese footballers have shaped Beşiktaş’s past and are now defining its future.

Beşiktaş’s deep connection with Portugal began 14 years ago, when Quaresma’s flair lit up the Süper Lig.

Since then, a steady stream of Portuguese talent has flowed through Dolmabahçe.

Today, that legacy is alive in the boots of Rafa Silva, Gedson Fernandes and Joao Mario – three men who have combined for 31 goals and 18 assists in the 2023-24 campaign across all competitions.

The impact of Silva and Fernandes has been particularly felt in high-stakes matches.

Beşiktaş’s strong performances against the league’s top five clubs owe much to their brilliance. Of the 10 goals scored by the team in those key fixtures, six came from Silva and Fernandes.

Silva netted against Samsunspor, Trabzonspor and Galatasaray – each time leaving his mark in crucial victories. Gedson, enjoying the most prolific season of his career, also found the net against Trabzonspor, Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, never shying away from the spotlight.

Silva, signed at the beginning of the season, has swiftly become the heartbeat of Beşiktaş’s attack.

The 31-year-old winger has played 45 matches, recording 16 goals and 12 assists.

His performances in derbies have been especially noteworthy.

He scored in both the league and Süper Kupa encounters against Galatasaray, cementing his status as a trusted leader on the pitch.

While Silva dazzles out wide, Gedson Fernandes controls the center. At 26, the midfielder is enjoying his finest run since arriving in Istanbul. He has scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 46 appearances this season, nearly doubling his previous career best. Over three seasons with Beşiktaş, he has accumulated 17 goals and 15 assists in 127 appearances, his influence growing with each campaign. This season’s goals against both Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe proved decisive in two of Beşiktaş’s most meaningful victories.

Joao Mario, the third Portuguese in the current squad, has experienced a resurgence under new head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. After early struggles under former manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Mario’s form spiked following the Norwegian’s arrival. Now a regular starter, the midfielder has delivered four goals and four assists in 35 matches – all coming under Solskjaer’s guidance. His reinvention has been a quiet but vital part of the team’s late-season push.

Yet to understand the magnitude of this Portuguese era, one must remember those who came before.

Ricardo Quaresma’s arrival in 2010 marked a turning point in Beşiktaş’s recruitment. His six seasons over two separate stints, totaling 227 matches, produced 38 goals and 76 assists. A two-time Süper Lig champion and Turkish Cup winner, Quaresma became a fan idol – not just for his trivela passes, but for his charisma, fight and flair that embodied the club’s spirit.

Another iconic name, Pepe, brought Champions League pedigree when he signed in 2017 after lifting the trophy with Real Madrid. In just 52 games over one and a half seasons, the veteran center back scored seven goals and delivered three assists – a remarkable tally for a defender. More than that, he helped lead Beşiktaş through a historic Champions League group stage campaign in 2017-18, where the team went unbeaten and finished top.

Other Portuguese players also made their mark. Manuel Fernandes dazzled with 20 goals and 41 assists in 112 games. Hugo Almeida proved a reliable striker, netting 47 times in 110 appearances. Simao Sabrosa contributed 13 goals and 12 assists over 62 matches. Even less heralded names like Julio Alves and Pedro Rebocho added to the club’s Portuguese narrative.