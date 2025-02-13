Another El Clasico final could be on the horizon as Barcelona has drawn Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semifinals, while Real Madrid will face Real Sociedad in the other last-four matchup.

The first legs are set for Feb. 26, with Atletico and Real Madrid hosting the second legs in the Spanish capital on April 2.

The last time Barcelona and Atletico met in the cup semis was in 2017 when the Catalan side knocked out Diego Simeone's team 3-2 on aggregate.

The draw leaves open the possibility of a Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona in the Cup final, something that has not happened in over a decade.

Real and Barcelona have met in the Copa del Rey final 18 times, with Real leading the rivalry with 11 wins, including a 2-1 triumph in the 2014 final in Valencia.

Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid both times they met this season, a 4-0 win at Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga in October and a 5-2 victory in the Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia in January.

Real Madrid are atop the La Liga standings with 50 points, one ahead of Atletico Madrid, with third-placed Barcelona one point further back in the title race.