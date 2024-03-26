The Premier League announced on Monday that legendary footballer Ashley Cole has been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

"A generational defender revered for his consistent excellence. Ashley Cole is the first inductee of 2024," the announcement stated on X.

Describing Cole as "tenacious, fast, and relentless," the announcement on the website highlighted his pioneering role in redefining the full-back position in English football. "The youth striker turned senior left-back was unwavering in defense, dangerous in attack, redefining his position to become one of the best in the competition's history."

Cole expressed his gratitude, saying, "I'm honored to join the Premier League Hall of Fame. It's humbling and fulfilling to be rewarded at the end of your career."

"It's emotional to reflect because a lot of hard work has been put in. To join the Hall of Fame alongside the likes of Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Didier Drogba, and Rio Ferdinand, I'm privileged to be in their company," he added.

He retired in 2019 at the age of 38, ending a 20-year playing career.

The 43-year-old made 385 Premier League appearances in total, scoring 15 goals and providing 31 assists.

Cole spent a large part of his career at Chelsea, playing for the Blues from 2006 to 2014. He also represented Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Derby County, the Los Angeles Galaxy in the U.S., and the Italian Serie A club Roma.

The English left-back won a UEFA Champions League and Europa League title each while at Chelsea.

He won two Premier League titles with Arsenal and one title with Chelsea.