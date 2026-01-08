President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has gifted a team bus to Yüksekovaspor Women’s Football Team, a rising force in the Women’s Football Süper Lig, reinforcing state support for women’s football in Türkiye’s eastern regions.

The bus was formally handed over during a ceremony at the club’s training facilities in Yüksekova, in Hakkari province.

Club officials received the vehicle as players, local administrators and guests marked the occasion with prayers and traditional celebrations.

Athletes and attendees later joined hands in a halay dance, turning the handover into a communal celebration.

Yüksekova District Governor Mustafa Akın thanked President Erdoğan for the gesture, saying the bus would play a key role in the club’s future ambitions. “God willing, we will celebrate championships with our people thanks to this bus,” Akın said. “We are eagerly waiting for these successes and thank everyone who contributed.”

Assistant coach Kübra Şen described the gift as a milestone for the club. “This bus is a major gain for our team,” she said. “We extend our deepest gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Thanks to him, we now have our own team bus, and we are very happy.”

Members of the Yüksekovaspor Women’s Football Team, club officials and local participants join hands to dance halay in the snowy courtyard of the club’s facilities, celebrating the delivery of a new team bus donated following support announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Hakkari, Türkiye, Jan. 7, 2026. (AA Photo)

Following the speeches, players and officials boarded the new bus for a celebratory tour around the district.

The gesture follows Yüksekovaspor’s rapid rise through the women’s football pyramid.

Founded in 2017 with support from the Yüksekova District Municipality, the club became the district’s first women’s football team and steadily climbed the leagues.

After topping their group in the TFF Women’s 2nd League in the 2023-24 season, they went on to win the TFF Women’s 1st League title in 2024-25, securing historic promotion to the Süper Lig.

President Erdoğan hosted the team at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Aug. 27, 2025, congratulating players and staff on that achievement.

The team bus gift stems from that meeting and addresses a critical logistical need for a club based in a geographically remote area with long and demanding away trips.

In their debut Süper Lig season, Yüksekovaspor have exceeded expectations.

After 14 matches, they sit fifth in the 16-team table with eight wins, three draws and three losses, scoring 22 goals and conceding just seven for a +15 goal difference and 27 points, firmly establishing themselves behind traditional heavyweights such as Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray, Trabzonspor and ABB FOMGET.

The ceremony was attended by Republican Prosecutor Osman Altıntaş, AK Party Yüksekova District Chairman Burhan Yaşar, representatives of civil society organizations and several local officials.