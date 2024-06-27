Following Türkiye's 2-1 victory over Czechia in their third match of the UEFA Euro 2024 Group F stage, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated the national team's qualification to the round of 16 via a phone call from the dressing room.

The Crescent-Stars secured a crucial 2-1 win against Czechia, securing their spot as runners-up in Group F of the UEFA European Championship 2024.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan took the opportunity to speak with the team and their head coach, Vincenzo Montella, via phone, praising their performance and wishing them success ahead of their upcoming match against Austria.

Also present during the call were Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak and Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President Mehmet Büyükekşi.

Bak expressed his thoughts after the hard-fought victory, stating: "Tonight, we achieved a beautiful victory against Czechia. It was tough, filled with moments of stress and excitement, but we managed to clinch the win. Congratulations to all."

After the match, Bak addressed the press, highlighting the intense moments of the game and commending the team for their resilience.

"Tonight, we achieved a beautiful victory against Czechia. It was tough, filled with moments of stress and excitement, but we managed to clinch the win. Congratulations to all. We continue on our path, bringing joy to our nation. We congratulate our incredible fans, who passionately supported us in Hamburg and Dortmund, creating an amazing atmosphere. Their support is invaluable. We always say 'We are the Crazy Turks.' We came here as group leaders. We won our first match and now, after 16 years, we're advancing from the group stage. They have achieved great things, and we wish them continued success. We've brought joy to our nation, and this victory is our gift to them. We also thank President Erdoğan for calling the dressing room once again to congratulate the players. Congratulations to our young team who will bring more victories to our nation," he said.

In addition to President Erdoğan, several government officials, including Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and numerous ministers, extended their congratulations to the Turkish national team on social media following their 2-1 victory over Czechia in the UEFA Euro 2024 Group F match.

Türkiye players celebrate after Hakan Çalhanoğlu scores their first goal against Czechia at the Euro 2024 Group F clash at Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany, June 26, 2024. (AA Photo)

Here is a list of Turkish politicians who joined the party after the emotional win:

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz: "Heartfelt congratulations to our national football team for advancing from the group stage of the 2024 UEFA European Championship by defeating Czechia in the last group match. I wish our national team success in the round of 16."

Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş: "I sincerely congratulate our national football team for defeating Czechia 2-1 in the final match of the 2024 UEFA European Championship Group F and advancing to the round of 16. We believe in you wholeheartedly."

National Education Minister Yusuf Tekin: "Our national football team is in the round of 16. I wish 'Our Children' success on their path to the cup in the 2024 UEFA European Championship after defeating Czechia 2-1."

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca: "We made it out of the group stage. Our sights are set high. Congratulations to our national football team."

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Mehmet Özhaseki: "Congratulations 'Our Children.' I sincerely congratulate our national football team for advancing from the 2024 UEFA European Championship Group F by defeating Czechia 2-1. We're proud of you."

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat: "Well done 'Our Children.' I congratulate our national football team for their success in advancing from the group stage of the Euro 2024 Football Tournament by defeating Czechia, which will make us proud once again with a performance that will always be remembered."

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya: "You are wonderful 'Our Children.' I sincerely congratulate our national football team for advancing from the group stage by defeating Czechia in the European Championship. I wish the end of the road to be the final."

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı: "Congratulations 'Our Children.' I wish success to our national football team, who advanced from the group stage in the European Football Championship. I wish success to you. You are our pride."

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar: "I sincerely congratulate our national football team for advancing from the 2024 European Football Championship Group F by defeating Czechia 2-1. We're proud of you 'Our Children.' We wish you the best."

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdülkadir Uraloğlu: "We're in the round of 16. I congratulate our national football team for advancing from the group stage. Next is Austria."

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy: "Congratulations to our national football team, who advanced to the round of 16 in the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship by defeating Czechia 2-1. I congratulate 'Our Children,' who gave us this pride. I wish them success against Austria."