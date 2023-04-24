The Prince of Wales has extended his congratulations to Wrexham on their recent promotion to the Football League following a prolonged hiatus of 15 years.

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who co-own the club, were among a crowd of 10,162 watching the Welsh side secure the National League title on Saturday by beating Boreham Wood 3-1.

In a personal message after the match, Prince William, president of the FA, said: "Congratulations @Wrexham_AFC! A club with such amazing history, looking forward to an inspiring future back in the Football League. Doing Wales proud. W"

"Deadpool" star Reynolds said the victory showed exactly why they bought the club. At the same time, "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia" co-creator McElhenney said the experience had been the "honor" of his life.

After the match, Wrexham players celebrated in the changing room, spraying champagne and singing.

Fellow actor Paul Rudd joined Reynolds and McElhenney in their executive seating area to celebrate Wrexham's title and promotion.

After the match, the co-owners went onto the pitch to hug the players and hold the trophy.

Reynolds told BT Sport: "I'm not sure I can process what happened tonight; I'm still speechless.

"One thing that's running through my head repeatedly is what people said at the beginning: 'Why Wrexham, why Wrexham?' this is exactly why Wrexham.

"What's happening right now is why."

McElhenney, speaking about the crowd, said: "I think we can hear how it feels to the town and that's what's most important to us.

"I think this is a moment of catharsis for them and celebration and for us to be welcomed into their community and to be welcomed into this experience has been the honor of my life."

"Ant-Man" star Rudd was seen drinking beer and singing songs with fans on the Turf next to the town's Racecourse Ground before the match.

Paul Novielli, a fan from Kentucky in the U.S. who was on his fourth trip to Wrexham, took a selfie with Rudd and Sandy, a fan from Canada, at the Turf and described the actor as "super nice."

Novielli, who runs a podcast called Up The Town dedicated to Wrexham AFC, said Rudd joined in with songs including Super Paul Mullin and Allez Allez Allez at the pub as he shared drinks with fans.

Formed in 1864, Wrexham are the oldest club in Wales and the third-oldest professional football team in the world.

The club spent 15 consecutive seasons in the National League – the fifth division of the English football system – but will be playing in League Two next season.