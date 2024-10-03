Prince William attended the Champions League match on Wednesday as his beloved Aston Villa hosted Bayern Munich.

The Prince of Wales, a lifelong fan of the Premier League club, was in the stands for Villa's first home game in European football's elite competition in 41 years.

Before the match at Villa Park, he met with members of Villa's 1982 European Cup-winning team and took photos with them, adding a special touch to this historic occasion.

"42 years on, our 1982 European Cup-winning legends are here on a historic night," he wrote on X. "Ready for the first game on home turf in this year's European adventure..."

William, who is also president of the English Football Association, sat in an executive box and was dressed casually in a dark blue button-up coat over a maroon sweater and blue shirt.

He cheered with the rest of the home crowd when Pau Torres appeared to have fired Villa into a 23rd-minute lead, only for the goal to be ruled out by VAR for offside.

Villa's last game in the European Cup, as it was formerly known, was against Juventus in 1983 when it was the defending champion. It was eliminated in the quarterfinals and had to wait more than four decades to make a return.

Bayern was a fitting opponent for Villa's first home game back in the competition, given that Villa caused a major upset by beating the German champions 1-0 in the final of 1982 to win the trophy for the first and only time in its history.