Prince William was among the jubilant supporters at Villa Park on Wednesday as Aston Villa swept aside Fenerbahçe 6-0 in the UEFA Champions League, celebrating each goal as his beloved club continued its impressive start to the competition.

The Prince of Wales, a Villa supporter since his school days, punched the air as birthday boy Johan Manzambi opened the scoring before joining the celebrations as Unai Emery’s side ran riot against the Turkish visitors.

The emphatic victory gave Villa a second win from two matches in the Champions League league phase, strengthening their early position in the competition.

William watched the match alongside longtime friends Edward Van Cutsem and Ben Dawes, who had also accompanied him to Istanbul in May when Villa defeated Freiburg 3-0 to win the Europa League final.

The club's supporters set the tone before kickoff with a large banner bearing the words “Our European Story” and “The Next Chapter,” reflecting their hopes of another memorable continental campaign.

Nicolas Jackson proved particularly influential, scoring twice after Manzambi's opener. The summer signing doubled Villa's advantage in the 31st minute, finishing a move created by Boubacar Kamara, before adding another goal before halftime.

Ross Barkley extended the lead after the break, converting a penalty before scoring again to put Villa firmly in control. Substitute Tammy Abraham completed the rout with a sixth goal, capping a dominant performance that left William and the home crowd with plenty to celebrate.

The result continued Villa's strong European form under Emery as they pursued another successful continental campaign following last season's Europa League triumph.

McGinn's trademark celebration

William's enthusiasm for Villa was evident even before the match, when he shared a lighthearted moment with a fellow supporter at an Earthshot event on Tuesday.

Meeting the fan, the prince asked, “Can you do the goggles?” before forming circles around his eyes with his thumbs and forefingers, imitating the distinctive celebration of Villa captain John McGinn.

The supporter copied the gesture, prompting William to respond, “Ah, good man!”

McGinn developed the celebration in honor of his nephew Jack, who wears special eyewear when playing football. The Scotland international has continued using the gesture to raise awareness of children in similar circumstances.

William's exchange offered another glimpse of his longstanding connection with the club, which he has supported for decades despite his royal responsibilities.

His public displays of enthusiasm have also endeared him to football supporters, who frequently welcome the sight of the future king cheering alongside ordinary fans.

Social media users praised his willingness to embrace the club's traditions and join in the celebrations, with some joking about wearing Villa scarves in the hope of meeting him during a public engagement.

Others welcomed the informal moments that show William enjoying his interests away from official duties.