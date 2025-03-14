Prince William, the heir to the British throne, has revealed that his superstitions run deep, especially when it comes to supporting his beloved Aston Villa.

The 42-year-old Duke of Cambridge shared that in his bid to bring the team some much-needed luck, he often moves his children around his house during matches.

"I don’t always have the pre-match pint, but I have my own superstitions when it comes to watching the game," William admitted in an interview with The Sun. "If things aren’t going well, I start moving around the house and switch the kids to different spots, hoping it changes our luck."

William's passion for Villa goes back to his childhood when family friends introduced him to the team.

The sense of belonging he felt in the stands, with fans singing and chanting in unison, cemented his lifelong allegiance.

The arrival of smartphones only deepened his connection with the club. "Back in the day, you'd rely on Ceefax or the back pages of newspapers to stay in the loop," he said. "Now, I can spend hours on fan forums, listening to others and sharing my thoughts."

His devotion to the club was on full display on Wednesday night when Villa secured a 6-1 aggregate win over Club Brugge, booking their place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

A 3-0 victory at Villa Park, with Marco Asensio scoring a brace and Ian Maatsen adding another, saw the Belgian side reduced to 10 men early in the game.

The win sets up a historic quarterfinal clash with Paris Saint-Germain, one that will bring back memories for Villa manager Unai Emery, who previously managed PSG.

For Asensio, who joined Villa from PSG on loan in January, it will be a chance to face his parent club.

Speaking about the upcoming tie, Emery was full of pride and ambition. "We are among the best teams in Europe now – Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund – this is the level we’re at. We must be proud," he said. "Our goal is to compete with the best, and we’re motivated to show that we belong."

Villa’s journey to the quarterfinals has been nothing short of remarkable.

Their victory over Brugge, capped by an explosive second-half performance, marks another historic European night. "It’s been a huge challenge for everyone – players, supporters, coaches – and for me as well," Emery added. "Playing against PSG is special, especially since I haven’t been back to Paris since I left."

As the final whistle blew at Villa Park, Prince William, who had watched from the stands, beamed with pride, cheerfully calling out, "See you in Paris."