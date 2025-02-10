A protester was detained after briefly interrupting Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX halftime show in New Orleans, unfurling a Palestinian flag emblazoned with the words "Gaza" and "Sudan."

The man, who appeared to be dressed like one of the performers, jumped onto the GNX car used by Lamar during his set.

Footage showed him waving the flag as he stood atop the vehicle before security approached.

He then jumped off and sprinted around the lower level of the stage, dodging dancers with large standards for about 45 seconds.

Security grabs a protestor holding a Palestinian flag with the words "Gaza" and "Sudan" as rapper Kendrick Lamar performs during Super Bowl LIX, New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., Feb. 9, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The protester was quickly tackled by security and escorted off the field.

The incident occurred during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles game at Caesars Superdome, which continued as scheduled despite the disruption.

Some on social media speculated that the protester had been part of Lamar’s performance before revealing the flag, though this remains unclear.

The protest comes shortly after former President Donald Trump’s controversial comments about Gaza.

Trump, in a White House press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, proposed a plan to "take over" Gaza and relocate much of its Palestinian population, calling the region a "hell hole."

The demonstration also unfolded against the backdrop of Trump’s presence at the Super Bowl – marking the first time a sitting U.S. president attended the event.

He left the stadium before the game concluded, but was there for the halftime performance.

Actor Samuel L. Jackson and rapper SZA also joined Lamar onstage as the protest took place.

Though briefly shown on the television broadcast, the protester was quickly cut from the feed as the show continued without further disruption.

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the incident and working to determine any applicable charges.

The game ended with the Philadelphia Eagles winning 42-20.