Pro-Palestinian supporters rallied outside the French Football Federation's (FFF) headquarters in Paris on Monday, demanding the cancellation of the upcoming Nations League match between France and Israel, scheduled for Nov. 14 at the Stade de France.

Footage shared on social media captured protesters lying on the ground and displaying placards adorned with political slogans and Palestinian flags.

The crowd chanted, “No, no, no to the France-Israel game at the Stade de France,” underscoring their opposition to the match amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

While the FFF has yet to comment, reports indicate that police calmly evacuated the demonstrators from the premises.

French authorities confirmed last month that the match would proceed as planned, allowing fans into the stadium, despite previous security concerns.

This decision follows Italy's recent hosting of Israel in the same competition without incident.

The match is set against a backdrop of escalating tensions in the region, particularly following the intensifying conflict in Gaza and its spillover into Lebanon.

This will mark Israel's first match outside of neutral Hungary this year, as the national team has played its previous games in Kosovo and Andorra since the outbreak of the latest Israeli bombardments on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2022.

A Nations League game against Belgium was also relocated to Hungary after the Belgian Football Association declined to host it due to security fears.