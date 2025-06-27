A man who interrupted Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX halftime performance by waving a flag reading “Sudan and Free Gaza” has been charged with two misdemeanors, Louisiana State Police announced Thursday.

Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, 41, of New Orleans, faces counts of resisting an officer and disturbing the peace by interrupting a lawful assembly. The charges stem from a Feb. 9 protest in which Nantambu ran across the field at the Caesars Superdome, momentarily halting one of the most-watched broadcasts in the world.

Nantambu had been hired as an extra performer in Lamar’s 400-person halftime cast but deviated from his assigned role when he grabbed the flag and dashed across the stage. Law enforcement said he refused to stop when ordered and was quickly tackled by security.

Though Nantambu had clearance to be on the field as part of the performance crew, authorities said the protest was unauthorized.

The NFL responded swiftly, banning him for life from all league stadiums and events.

The New Orleans Police Department initially did not press charges.

However, state troopers from Troop NOLA took over the investigation because of the protester’s access to a restricted area in a high-security environment.

An arrest warrant was issued through Orleans Parish Criminal District Court, and Nantambu turned himself in on June 26.

As of Thursday, no attorney was listed for him in court records. If convicted, each misdemeanor carries a sentence of up to six months in jail.

After his arrest, Nantambu posted a video outside the jail, calling the NFL’s response “excessive” and describing his act as a “liberation demonstration” to draw attention to ongoing humanitarian crises. In a February interview with Al Jazeera, he said: “I had to show Allah my faith is strong. I fear God more than man.”

Reactions on social media were divided. Supporters praised the message, while others criticized the disruption and defended the NFL’s crackdown.

The incident sparked a wider security review by the NFL and local authorities. Louisiana State Police Sgt. Kate Stegall said the agency is working with the league to reassess its protocols, particularly in high-risk, high-profile events.

The case has also drawn renewed focus due to Nantambu’s link to a separate attempted murder investigation involving former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown. Nantambu is listed as a victim in that unrelated case, according to The Athletic.