Paris Saint-Germain rallied from behind to preserve their unbeaten Ligue 1 run with a commanding 4-2 victory over Monaco on Wednesday, but the win was marred by a gruesome injury to goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Italian international required 10 staples after suffering deep lacerations on the right side of his face in a collision with Monaco defender Wilfried Singo, whose studs caused the injury.

"I don't know if the referee was badly positioned, but VAR needed to intervene. You have to protect the players," PSG captain Marquinhos said. "To not give a red in a situation like that is a big call."

Despite the severity of the collision, Singo avoided punishment. Donnarumma was replaced by Matvey Safonov, and shortly afterward, Desire Doue scored his first Ligue 1 goal to give PSG the lead, following Achraf Hakimi's cross that hit the post.

Monaco responded with two quick second-half goals.

Eliesse Ben Seghir converted a penalty after Marquinhos was penalized for handball, and Maghnes Akliouche set up Breel Embolo, who poked in a goal to put PSG's record 31-game unbeaten Ligue 1 away run in jeopardy.

PSG fought back as Ousmane Dembele equalized, and Gonçalo Ramos headed in a corner to regain the lead. Monaco goalkeeper Philipp Köhn made a brilliant save to tip Lee Kang-in's long-range effort onto the post, but tensions escalated when Monaco coach Adi Hütter was sent off after a penalty appeal for a challenge on Embolo was denied.

Dembele struck again in stoppage time, sealing the victory and marking a return to form amid recent reports of tension with PSG coach Luis Enrique.

The result puts PSG 10 points clear of Marseille and Monaco, their nearest challengers. Luis Enrique’s side will face Lens in the French Cup round of 64 on Sunday before a rematch against Monaco in the Champions Trophy in Doha on Jan. 5.