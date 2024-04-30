After an intense clash in the Champions League group stage, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are set to face off once more in a highly anticipated semifinal at the Westfalenstadion on Wednesday night.

Both teams secured their spots in the last four by overcoming Spanish opponents in the quarterfinals.

BVB narrowly defeated Atletico Madrid, while PSG staged a comeback thriller against Barcelona.

The German side's journey to the semifinals marks their first appearance at this stage since Jurgen Klopp led them to the final in 2012-13.

Their thrilling 4-2 victory over Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the quarterfinals sealed their place in the semis with a 5-4 aggregate win.

However, Dortmund's preparations for the PSG clash have hit a snag, as they failed to win their last two Bundesliga matches.

They were held to a 1-1 draw by the champions-elect Bayer Leverkusen after conceding a late equalizer and suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to RB Leipzig last weekend.

Despite Jadon Sancho, on loan from Manchester United, giving them an early lead and becoming the highest-scoring Englishman in Bundesliga history with 40 goals, Dortmund found themselves trailing 2-1 at halftime.

Leipzig's Mohamed Simakan and Christoph Baumgartner then secured a convincing victory in the second half, dealing a significant blow to BVB's hopes of finishing in the top four.

Currently fifth in the table, Dortmund are five points behind Leipzig in fourth with only three games remaining.

However, fifth place could be enough to secure a spot in next season's newly expanded Champions League, as Germany currently ranks second in coefficient ranking behind Italy.

Dortmund could secure automatic qualification for the 2024-25 Champions League by winning this season's competition, mirroring the feat of the famous 1996-97 squad.

However, they are seen as underdogs in the semifinals, where they face PSG and either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid.

Although BVB have only won one of their last six meetings with PSG – a 2-1 home win in the 2019-20 Champions League round of 16 – their home record is strong.

They have not lost any of their last 10 Champions League matches at Westfalenstadion, winning six and scoring 19 goals in the process.

PSG have taken a significant step toward their first-ever Champions League trophy by defeating five-time winners Barcelona 6-4 on aggregate in a thrilling quarterfinal.

This victory marks their third semifinal appearance in five seasons.

After a 3-2 loss in the first leg at home, the Parisians faced a 1-0 deficit in the return fixture in Spain.

However, the tide turned in their favor with Ronald Araujo's dismissal, and goals from Kylian Mbappe (2), Vitinha, and Ousmane Dembele, against his former club, secured a remarkable 4-1 victory.

Following their Champions League triumph, Luis Enrique's men continued their winning streak with two more 4-1 victories in Ligue 1 over Lyon and Lorient.

Despite a dramatic 3-3 draw against Le Harve, where Goncalo Ramos scored a 95th-minute equalizer, PSG clinched their 12th league title without playing, as Monaco lost to Lyon.

As they prepare for Wednesday's clash with Dortmund in Germany, Lucho's side is in high spirits.

They are unbeaten in their last 15 away games in all competitions (W12 D3) since a 2-1 defeat to AC Milan in the group stage almost six months ago.

PSG came in second behind Dortmund in Group F of this season's Champions League, despite securing four points in their two encounters with the Bundesliga team.

Their recent meeting in December ended in a 1-1 draw at Westfalenstadion, and PSG has yet to defeat BVB in three previous visits to Germany.

Injury concerns will affect Borussia Dortmund, with Ramy Bensebaini (knee) and Sebastien Haller (ankle) ruled out. Ian Maatsen (muscle), Donyell Malen (thigh), and Mats Hummels (shin) will undergo assessments before kickoff, with Hummels being substituted early in the second half against Leipzig due to his issue.

Emre Can and Maatsen, who were both suspended domestically last weekend, are available for selection on Wednesday.

Can is a potential replacement for Salih Ozcan or Felix Nmecha in center-midfield.

Niclas Fullkrug, Dortmund's top scorer with 14 goals in all competitions this season, is expected to lead the line. Jadon Sancho and Karim Adeyemi are likely to provide support on the flanks.

PSG, on the other hand, is still dealing with injuries to Presnel Kimpembe (Achilles), Layvin Kurzawa (back), and Sergio Rico (head) as they recover.

Manager Luis Enrique rested Gianluigi Donnarumma, Nuno Mendes, Lucas Hernandez, and Fabian Ruiz last weekend, but they are expected to be available for selection on Wednesday. Donnarumma is likely to start in goal ahead of Keylor Navas.

Kylian Mbappe is also expected to return to the starting lineup after coming off the bench in the previous match. Mbappe has scored eight of his has scored eight of his 43 goals this season in the Champions League and could be joined in attack by Dembele and Bradley Barcola.