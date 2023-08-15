Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar completed his transfer to Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal, according to a statement made on Tuesday.

Al Hilal agreed to a reported 90 million euros ($98 million) transfer fee with PSG on Monday. The fee would be a record for the league, backed by the oil-rich state, in its spending spree on high-end soccer talent.

Neymar has reportedly been offered a two-year contract expected to pay the 31-year-old Brazil star an annual salary of about $100 million. That would be around half of the 38-year-old Ronaldo’s reported salary.

Al Hilal seemingly quoted Neymar on its social media accounts Tuesday as saying, "I am here in Saudi Arabia, I am HILALI.”

"It is always difficult to say goodbye to an amazing player like Neymar, one of the best players in the world," said PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi in a statement from the French champions.

"I will never forget the day he arrived at Paris Saint-Germain, and what he has contributed to our club and our project over the last six years. We had a great moment and Neymar will always be a big part of our history," he added.

Neymar, 31, scored 118 goals in 173 matches for PSG in six injury-plagued seasons. He won five Ligue 1 titles and three French Cups, but was on the losing side as PSG were beaten by Bayern Munich in the 2020 Champions League final.