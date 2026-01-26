The reigning champions, Paris Saint-Germain host Newcastle United at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday with more than pride at stake, as both clubs chase a direct place in the Champions League last 16 on matchday eight.

Locked on 13 points apiece, the reigning champions PSG sit sixth in the standings despite a 2-1 loss at Sporting, while Newcastle are seventh after a commanding 3-0 win over PSV.

A victory for either side would all but secure progression and ease the pressure heading into the knockout rounds.

PSG arrive with momentum domestically.

Luis Enrique’s side reclaimed first place in Ligue 1 last weekend and can clinch qualification with a home win, extending their run of consecutive last-16 appearances to 14.

The Parisians have been formidable in Paris, winning five of their last six competitive matches at the Parc des Princes, with the lone blemish a Coupe de France loss to Paris FC.

History also favors PSG in this spot. They have won their final group-stage match in six of the past seven Champions League campaigns and have not lost their last fixture before the knockouts since a 2017 defeat at Bayern Munich.

Still, there is danger: another slip would mark the first time since 2004 that PSG have lost two home games in the group phase.

Against English opposition, PSG have largely held their ground at home, winning two of their last three Champions League matches against Premier League teams and avoiding defeat in a home group-stage game against English sides since Manchester United’s 2-1 win in 2020.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are chasing a landmark moment. A win would guarantee the club’s first-ever appearance in the Champions League knockout phase, while also ending a brief away drought in Europe.

Eddie Howe’s side have struggled for consistency, winning just once in their last four matches across all competitions and failing to score in three of those games.

Away from St. James’ Park, results have been thin. Newcastle have just one win in their last five road matches, a 3-1 Premier League victory at Burnley on Dec. 30.

They also remain without a Champions League win on French soil, having lost 2-1 at Marseille earlier in the group stage.

Yet confidence won’t be lacking. Newcastle have never lost to PSG in the competition, hammering them 4-1 at home in 2023 before earning a 1-1 draw in Paris later that year, a match remembered for Kylian Mbappe’s stoppage-time penalty.

PSG could be stretched by injuries.

Goalkeeper Matvey Safonov is sidelined with a hand issue, Fabian Ruiz is out with a knee injury, Lee Kang-in is doubtful and Joao Neves faces a late fitness test.

Achraf Hakimi, fresh from the Africa Cup of Nations, is a game-time decision, while Nuno Mendes and Quentin Ndjantou Mbitcha are nursing knocks. Lucas Hernandez returns from suspension and Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue are pushing for starts after substitute appearances at the weekend. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored PSG’s lone goal on matchday seven.

Newcastle are also managing absences. Jacob Murphy and Tino Livramento are dealing with hamstring problems, Jamaal Lascelles has a muscle injury and Fabian Schar and Bruno Guimaraes are doubtful with ankle issues. Joelinton is expected to start despite a minor knock, while William Osula returned to the bench against Aston Villa.

In their win over PSV, Yoane Wissa, Guimaraes and Harvey Barnes scored, while Nick Pope recorded his fourth clean sheet of the campaign with minimal fuss, form Newcastle will need again under the Paris lights.