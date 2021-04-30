One of the highest-paid and well-known scorers, Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe sustained a calf injury, the French football club said Friday.

PSG said in a statement that 22-year-old French forward Mbappe had "contracture in the right calf" and will be absent in the league match against Lens Saturday in Paris.

The club did not give any details on Mbappe's return.

In addition, PSG said that Spanish left-back Juan Bernat's rehabilitation is continuing as the 28-year-old suffered a "ruptured anterior cruciate ligament" in his left knee in September.

The major injury forced Bernat to miss the majority of the 2020-21 season.

Mbappe is one of PSG's main goal threats scoring 37 goals in 43 appearances this season.

The title race in the French top-tier Ligue 1 is relentless among the top three clubs, Lille, PSG and Monaco.

League leaders Lille has 73 points in 34 league matches as the season in France will end in four weeks.

Second-place PSG has racked up 72 points as the Paris team will be looking for a mistake from leaders Lille.

Monaco – a club on the French Riviera – is now in third place with 71 points.

Meanwhile, PSG is also competing in the UEFA Champions League as they lost the semifinals' first leg 2-1 against England's Manchester City at home Wednesday.

PSG will visit Manchester City on May 4.