Kylian Mbappe scored the fastest Ligue 1 goal for 30 years to set Paris Saint-Germain on its way to a runaway 7-1 victory at Lille on Sunday.

With the win, The French champion as it kept up its 100% start to the new Ligue 1 season.

Mbappe took only eight seconds to lob the ball into the Lille net after being teed up by Lionel Messi, equaling the record set in 1992 by Michel Rio for Caen against Cannes.

The France World Cup star completed a hat trick while there were two for Neymar, one for Messi and another for flying fullback Achraf Hakimi in a devastating display of their prowess and dominance in the French league.

PSG has scored 17 goals in winning its first three games of the season and is two points above Racing Lens and Olympique de Marseille, both winners on Saturday.

Sunday also saw home success for Clermont and Stade Rennes and wins away for Auxerre and Stade Brest as they both marked their first victories of the new campaign.

The weekend also saw a total of 11 red cards for the first time in 30 years, including four as newly promoted Auxerre won 2-1 at Montpellier.

Auxerre’s 35-year-old goalkeeper Benoit Costil, previously at Girondins Bordeaux, conceded a goal for his 29th consecutive match in Ligue 1 as Mamadou Sakho put Montpellier ahead.

But Sakho then gave away the penalty that Mathias Autret converted for a 75th-minute winner, five minutes after Nuno da Costa equalized for Auxerre. Both sides ended down to nine men.

Angers had Halid Sabanovic sent off after 34 minutes, after which Brest took advantage to win 3-1 with a double from Jeremy Le Douaron.

Saif-Eddine Khaoui scored past Kasper Schmeichel in the sixth minute as Clermont beat Nice 1-0 at home to move up to fifth in the standings.

Nice had Mario Lemina sent off for a bad tackle and then Jean-Clair Todibo for dissent in the last 10 minutes of the game.

Rennes also won its first game of the season as it had the upper hand over Ajaccio with goals from Martin Terrier and Arthur Theate on either side of Mounaim el Idrissy’s score for the Corsican club.

Toulouse fought back to draw 2-2 at home against Lorient after falling behind as early as the second minute.