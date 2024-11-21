A surprising revelation emerged this week, sparking fresh rumors in European football.

According to a Barcelona advisor, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attempted to sign young sensation Lamine Yamal last summer, offering a staggering $264 million to replace Kylian Mbappe, who had left for Real Madrid.

However, PSG’s overture was swiftly dismissed, with Barcelona reaffirming its commitment to the 17-year-old star.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta briefly mentioned the offer but emphasized that it was never taken seriously.

"The president has already said he received a 250 million euro offer for Lamine, which was never considered," said club advisor Masip in a recent interview. "When you have money, you can dream of signing anyone, but we have full faith in Lamine. Right now, he’s our most decisive player."

Masip also shared his thoughts on Yamal's development and unique talent. "What Lamine does is something you saw in Messi – a quality that stands apart. Players like Vinicius and Mbappe share a similar speed and skill, but Lamine's talent is different. Could he be the best in the world? Yes, but it’s better to stay calm and let him grow."

He added that Yamal’s rise has been remarkable, calling his arrival at Barcelona "a lottery win."

"Mbappe’s move to Madrid last year was the final piece of the puzzle for a title-winning team, and then you get a 16-year-old who wins the European Championship and becomes a global sensation in no time," he said.

PSG deny rumors

On the other side of the saga, PSG have strongly refuted the claims.

The French club categorically denied the reports of an official bid for Yamal, with a club source telling L'Equipe that no such offer was ever made.

This is the second time PSG have rejected such rumors.

The only interaction involving Yamal came from the club’s sporting director, Luis Campos, who casually inquired about the player’s situation through Yamal’s representative, Jorge Mendes.

This was merely a friendly exchange and not an official approach, according to PSG officials.

The French club made it clear that Yamal, who remains a cornerstone of Barcelona’s future, is set to stay at the Catalan club for the foreseeable future, and no steps have been taken by PSG to pursue the young talent.