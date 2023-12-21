Kylian Mbappe celebrated his 25th birthday with a stellar performance, scoring two goals as Paris Saint-Germain defeated Metz 3-1 Wednesday, securing a five-point lead in the French league heading into the winter break.

The French star received a birthday bonus when his 16-year-old brother, Ethan Mbappe, made his debut as a stoppage-time substitute.

Mbappe extended his league-leading tally to 18 goals. He has 21 goals overall this season, and since joining PSG from Monaco in 2017, he has netted a club-record 233 goals in 282 appearances.

Mbappe's contract expires at the end of the season, and he has yet to announce whether he will sign an extension or leave on a free transfer, possibly to long-time suitor Real Madrid.

Portugal midfielder Vitinha guided in a cross from the left to put PSG ahead in the 49th minute following a lackluster first half. He then provided the pass for Mbappe's trademark curling shot from the left side of the penalty area into the top right corner in the 60th.

Although the shot was struck firmly and accurately, veteran goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja was too far off his line and jumped too early, allowing the ball to sail over him.

After defender Matthieu Udol headed a goal back in the 72nd minute following poor PSG marking on a corner, Mbappe capitalized on a defensive error to round Oukidja in the 83rd minute and tap in for a 3-1 lead.

Metz is in 14th place, and fans may not feel overjoyed that coach Laszlo Boloni chatted at length and then posed for a photo with Mbappe in the tunnel following the match.

Second-place Nice stayed five points behind PSG with a 2-0 home win over seventh-place Lens, which had not lost in the previous 11 league games, dating back to the defeat on Sept. 16. Nigeria striker Terem Moffi scored both goals late in the second half.

Wissam Ben Yedder is the only player to keep pace with Mbappe's scoring in recent seasons. The veteran striker scored both to reach eight goals as third-place Monaco won 2-1 at Toulouse to remain two points behind Nice.

Fourth-place Brest has been a surprise this season, and a remarkable individual performance saw 20-year-old Mali midfielder Kamory Doumbia score four times in the first half in a 4-0 home win over Lorient.

After holding PSG to a 1-1 draw at home last weekend, Lille lost 2-1 at Strasbourg and dropped down to fifth.