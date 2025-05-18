In one of the most dramatic finishes to a Dutch football season in recent memory, PSV Eindhoven completed a stunning comeback to clinch the Eredivisie title on Sunday, capitalizing on Ajax’s late-season collapse to edge their fierce rivals by a single point.

Needing a win to secure the championship regardless of Ajax’s result, PSV held their nerve with a tense 3-1 victory at Sparta Rotterdam, powered by second-half goals from Luuk de Jong and Malik Tillman.

The title defense – PSV’s 26th overall – was sealed in the final six minutes when Tillman rifled home from the edge of the box, sparking wild celebrations from the traveling fans.

Ajax did their part, beating FC Twente 2-0 in Amsterdam, but the damage had already been done. Once comfortably atop the table with a nine-point cushion and just five matches to play, Ajax buckled under pressure, failing to win four straight – a meltdown that opened the door for their rivals.

Sunday’s simultaneous kickoffs added to the suspense.

Ivan Perisic gave PSV an early lead, only for Sparta’s Gjivai Zechiel to equalize. At that moment, Ajax, who had taken the lead at home, briefly held the top spot again.

But PSV surged in the second half. De Jong’s 58th-minute header restored control before Tillman’s late strike iced the game and sealed a seventh straight win, completing one of the most remarkable title swings in Eredivisie history.

PSV finished with 79 points from 34 games, just ahead of Ajax’s 78, despite trailing by nine not long ago. While Ajax still holds a record 36 Dutch league titles, this season’s bitter end will be remembered as one that slipped through their fingers.