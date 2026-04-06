PSV Eindhoven were officially crowned Dutch champions on Easter Sunday, securing their third consecutive Eredivisie title with five games remaining.

The coronation followed a dramatic 4-3 home victory over FC Utrecht on Saturday, where Moroccan forward Couhaib Driouech’s last-minute winner kept the Philips Stadion rocking, and second-placed Feyenoord’s goalless draw at Volendam left PSV with an unassailable 17-point lead.

With 71 points from 29 matches, including 23 wins, two draws, and four losses, PSV have reasserted their dominance over Dutch football under Peter Bosz.

PSV’s season has been a display of consistency, tactical precision, and attacking flair.

Between late September and mid-January, they put together a 13-game winning streak and broke the Eredivisie record for consecutive away wins, reaching 14.

An 18-match unbeaten run showcased both resilience and balance, while a couple of March defeats offered brief challenges that the team quickly overcame.

Their attacking output has been remarkable, scoring 82 goals and boasting a +42 goal difference, far ahead of Feyenoord’s +21.

The squad’s depth has been pivotal. Ismael Saibari and Guus Til each reached 12 league goals, with Saibari delivering multiple hat tricks, including one against Feyenoord.

Ricardo Pepi and Sergino Dest, both USA internationals, contributed significantly to attack and defense.

Veteran wingers Dennis Man and Ivan Perisic added experience, while Joey Veerman and captain Jerdy Schouten controlled the midfield, though Schouten suffered a season-ending cruciate ligament injury against Utrecht.

Goalkeeper Nick Olij provided reliable stability, and targeted summer reinforcements and internal development allowed Bosz to maintain a high-pressing, attacking style without compromising defensive solidity.

Historically, this is PSV’s 27th Eredivisie title and the earliest the crown has ever been secured in the league’s history, breaking a record that stood since 1978.

Only Ajax, with 36 titles, have more league trophies, though they currently sit fifth.

PSV’s triumph also guarantees a place in the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League group stage, while the runners-up also enter the group stage and the third-place finishers enter the qualifying rounds.

Celebrations are scheduled for Tuesday, at the Philips Stadion, but the jubilation is tempered by Schouten’s injury, which will rule the midfielder out of the World Cup in June.

PSV supporters celebrate the 2025-2026 national championship after the Dutch Eredivisie match draw between FC Volendam and Feyenoord, Eindhoven, Netherlands, April 5, 2026. (EPA Photo)

PSV’s campaign has combined record-breaking streaks, prolific attacking play, and tactical mastery, firmly establishing them as the dominant force in Dutch football once again.