Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said Tuesday that all fans would be welcomed to this year's World Cup "without discrimination" in a bid to ease fears raised by some rights activists.

Homosexuality is illegal in the Gulf state and organizers have battled to reassure rights groups that people would not face action at the tournament that starts Nov. 20.

The emir told the U.N. General Assembly that Qatar's people would be "opening our doors for all (fans) without discrimination to enjoy the football matches and the amazing atmosphere of the tournament."

Muslim-majority Qatar is the first Arab nation and first country in the Middle East, which holds traditional values on marriage and family, to host the football world cup.

"The Qatari people will receive with open arms football fans from all walks of life," the emir told the assembly of world leaders, without mentioning any specific group.

"The world will see that one of the small and medium-size countries is able to host global events with exceptional success, in addition to its ability to provide a spacious ambiance for diversity and constructive interaction between peoples."

After comments by Qatari officials earlier this year, FIFA reaffirmed that rainbow flags would be allowed around stadiums.

The host nation has struggled to convince rights groups with its message that "all will be welcome" despite local laws.

The organizing committee and government officials have said that the million-plus fans, expected to attend the World Cup, should respect local cultural norms.

"We don't believe in public displays of affection but we are also ingrained toward welcoming everyone from all backgrounds," organizing committee chief Hassan Al-Thawadi told a New York conference earlier Monday.