The Turkish Süper Lig saw current broadcaster Qatar-based BeIN withdraw its bid for a new deal on Monday.

Last week, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said that the bid made by BeIN Media Group and Digiturk was too low.

BeIN offered a "potential profit share mechanism" to the federation Monday, in which it promised a TL 2.05 billion ($142.63 million) payment to broadcast all matches plus a share of the profit if it made money. However, this was declined by TFF, the statement added.

The TFF was yet to comment on the issue.

No other company bid for the broadest package on offer.

Some of Turkey's top football clubs could face financial ruin due to the uncertainty surrounding the broadcasting tender for next season's matches.