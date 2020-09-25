Javi Martínez headed in the winning goal in extra time as Bayern Munich started the season with a 2-1 victory over Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup on Thursday in a stadium partially filled with fans.

Seven years after scoring another extra-time goal to help Bayern win its last Super Cup, Martínez rose above a crowd of players to head in the rebound when Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou parried David Alaba's speculative shot in the 104th minute.

It could be one of Martínez's last games for Bayern after chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told German media last month that the versatile defensive player was seeking to leave.

Europa League champion Sevilla took an early lead when David Alaba fouled Ivan Rakitic and Lucas Ocampos converted the 13th-minute penalty. Champions League winner Bayern leveled when Leon Goretzka hammered in a ball expertly cued up for him by Robert Lewandowski in the 34th.

Bayern was largely in control of the second half but saw two goals ruled out – one for offside, one for a shove by Lewandowski – and needed Neuer to save Youssef en-Nesyri's shot on the counterattack in the 87th minute.

The game was played with around 15,000 supporters in the Puskas Arena, around a quarter of capacity, as UEFA trialed a partial return of fans in time for the Champions League and Europa League group stages.