It has been an especially difficult few days for Türkiye owing to the devastating magnitude 7. Kahramanmaraş earthquake which wreaked havoc on the country's southeastern regions and sadly, the football clubs in the affected area were not spared as the disaster struck them at their very core.

After the catastrophic earthquake that struck Kahramanmaraş, devastating the adjacent cities, Spor Toto Süper Lig team Hatayspor and Spor Toto 1st League team Yeni Malatyaspor are bracing for the inevitable withdrawal from their respective leagues.

It remains to be seen how Gaziantep Football Club will determine their future going forward but prospects look pretty dim at the moment.

After the devastating earthquake, the fates of Hatayspor Sporting Director Taner Savut and their midfielder Christian Atsu remain shrouded in mystery, as they remain trapped beneath the rubble.

Some of Yeni Malatyaspor's players are still trapped under the wreckage, and the heartbreaking death of goalkeeper Ahmet Eyüp Türkaslan has inflicted a deep wound on both their finances and morale.

It can be confidently asserted that the earthquake was an immense and catastrophic hit for both clubs.

After these developments, it was learned that both clubs would tender an official application to the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) for their respective withdrawals from their leagues.

In addition, it was stated that there was a proposal to the Turkish Football Federation for Hatayspor and Gaziantep Football Club to work at the Riva Hasan Doğan National Teams Camp and Training Facilities and that their remaining matches be held at suitable stadiums in and around Istanbul.

The ultimate decision of these two clubs will be revealed in the near future.