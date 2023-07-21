Spain served notice to their rivals at the Women's World Cup on Friday, sweeping aside Costa Rica with a resounding 3-0 victory.

The win was even more remarkable considering the turmoil that had surrounded Spain's buildup to the tournament.

A simmering dispute involving 15 players who initially refused to play under coach Jorge Vilda cast a shadow over the team, but three of them eventually returned to the fold for the World Cup, and it proved to be a pivotal decision.

In an electrifying match in Wellington, Aitana Bonmati, one of the returning players found the net, adding to Spain's early lead courtesy of an own goal.

Esther Gonzalez then joined the scoring frenzy with a clinical finish, putting the game to bed with three goals in a ruthless six-minute first-half blitz.

Despite the convincing scoreline, Spain could have inflicted even more damage on Costa Rica, but Jennifer Hermoso squandered a first-half penalty opportunity.

Nevertheless, the absence of their two-time Ballon d'Or winner, Alexia Putellas, did not dampen Spain's dominance.

The star player was brought on as a substitute in the final 13 minutes, signaling her return from a serious knee injury.

As the tournament's early stages unfolded, another match featured high drama as Nigeria's goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, emerged as the hero.

Nigeria's goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie (R) clears after saving a penalty kick by Canada's forward Christine Sinclair during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group B football match between Nigeria and Canada at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne, Australia, July 21, 2023. (AFP Photo)

The goalless draw against Olympic champions Canada was no ordinary affair, as Nnadozie showcased her brilliance by saving a penalty, earning her team a valuable point.

The Paris FC stopper revealed her motivation came from a desire for revenge against Christine Sinclair, Canada's record-breaking goalscorer, who had previously scored against her.

Nnadozie's performance in front of an enthusiastic crowd of 21,410 in Melbourne earned her the title of player of the match.

No Philippines fairytale

Meanwhile, the Women's World Cup saw another debutant, the Philippines, take to the stage with hope and ambition.

However, their dreams were dashed as Switzerland proved to be a formidable opponent, defeating them 2-0 in Dunedin.

Though the minnows believed they had taken the lead in the first half, the goal was disallowed for offside.

The VAR decision granting Switzerland a penalty just before half-time stirred controversy, but Ramona Bachmann made no mistake from the spot, ensuring a well-deserved lead.

Switzerland's forward Ramona Bachmann scores her team's first goal from the penalty spot during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match between the Philippines and Switzerland at Dunedin Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand, July 21, 2023. (AFP Photo)

The Swiss team, ranked 20th in the world, asserted their dominance and further extended their lead through Seraina Piubel's clinical strike in the 64th minute.

As the group stage continued to unravel, co-hosts New Zealand and Switzerland emerged as early front-runners in Group A, both sitting on three points.

Looking ahead to the upcoming matches, Saturday promises to be an exciting day of football, with two favorites taking the stage.

U.S. enter fray

The United States, seeking an unprecedented third World Cup crown, begin their campaign against Vietnam in Auckland.

European champions England, on the other hand, face the spirited debutants Haiti in Brisbane, hoping to assert their dominance early in the tournament.

The other games scheduled for Saturday are China versus Denmark and Zambia against the 2011 champions Japan.

While the Women's World Cup has only just begun, the competition has already seen a penalty in every game, adding to the thrill and unpredictability of the tournament.

For the United States, Megan Rapinoe, a revered veteran superstar, may not be a regular starter these days, but her impact on the team remains immeasurable.

As new co-captain Lindsey Horan puts it, Rapinoe's football intelligence and skill make her a player like no other.

As she prepares to retire after this tournament, sending her off with another triumphant World Cup victory would be an extraordinary achievement.