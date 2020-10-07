German prosecutors and tax authorities searched the offices of the German Football Association (DFB), as well as the private homes of current and former officials on suspicion of serious tax evasion, the Frankfurt prosecutors' office, said Wednesday.

It said six former and current officials of the DFB were suspected of having intentionally falsely declared income from advertising inside football stadiums during certain matches in 2014 and 2015 as income from asset management, leading to an evasion of 4.7 million euros ($5.52 million) worth of taxes.

The DFB did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Some 200 officials were deployed in the searches that took place across several locations in five federal states.

Based on the investigation until now, there is the suspicion that those accused knew of the tax incorrectness but consciously did it to give the DFB a major tax advantage.

The DFB said in June it was ending its partnership with marketing company Infront in connection with alleged corruption after a report from a consultancy revealed "clear irregularities in connection with the creation and provision of contractual services by Infront, as well as unlawful interference with DFB representatives."

Until 2018, Infront was commissioned to procure advertising board partners for national team games. According to the consultancy report, Infront got the contract in 2013 even though another company offered 18 million euros more.

A similar and still valid contract for German Cup games is also said to have been given to Infront in 2015 under dubious circumstances.

Infront has denied any wrongdoing.

This is the latest in a series of legal cases the world's biggest football federation has been involved in in recent years, including an investigation into the awarding of the 2006 World Cup to Germany and the way some of that money was spent in the run-up to the tournament.