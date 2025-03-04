Former Formula One driver Ralf Schumacher believes it's "highly unrealistic" for Lewis Hamilton to win the F1 title in his first year with Ferrari.

The 40-year-old British driver, who shares the record of seven world titles with Ralf's brother, Michael Schumacher, won six of his championships with Mercedes.

However, after watching Max Verstappen dominate the last four seasons with Red Bull, Hamilton has switched to Ferrari.

Ralf Schumacher feels Ferrari’s other driver is in a better position to challenge Verstappen for the title as the new season kicks off in Australia on March 16.

"Somehow, I have the feeling that Charles Leclerc will manage it if either of the Ferraris does," the German told Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa).

"When you join a new team, it takes at least six to eight months before you can really utilize the whole environment perfectly for yourself and get to know each other – no matter how quickly you feel comfortable or what you do."

Monaco's Leclerc has been with Ferrari since 2019 and finished second in 2022 and third last year.

The glamour team has not won a drivers' title since 2007.

Hamilton has said he feels reborn at Ferrari, although last season's constructors' champions, McLaren, appeared to have the edge in preseason testing last week.

Hamilton, F1's first Black champion, has also revealed he ignores comments from "older, white men" who have criticized his career choices.