Spanish legend Sergio Ramos, 39, struck early as Monterrey battled to a gritty 1-1 draw with Inter Milan in a tense FIFA Club World Cup Group E opener Tuesday at the Rose Bowl.

Lautaro Martinez leveled for the Italian giants with a slick finish, silencing a largely pro-Monterrey crowd of 40,311.

But Inter, still reeling from a 5-0 Champions League final loss to Paris Saint-Germain, failed to turn their dominance into victory.

The result was a morale boost for Monterrey ahead of Saturday’s showdown with River Plate, while Inter were left to reflect on missed chances in the California heat.

“When you don’t get all three points, you’re never entirely happy,” said Ramos, the former Spain and Real Madrid defender. “But one point is better than no point.

“They were a tough opponent and just played in the final of the Champions League. We were a little bit nervous, but in the second half we stayed organized and kept the ball better.

“Now we need to think about the next game.”

Inter coach Cristian Chivu said his team struggled to break down a Monterrey side that sat deep for long stretches.

“We played well in the first half even though we went behind,” Chivu said. “We could have attacked better in the second half. It’s not easy to play against a very low block.”

Chivu, overseeing his first match after the departure of Simone Inzaghi, denied that the Champions League finalists had underestimated the Mexicans.

“We respect every team we play and we knew what kind of team they were. We tried to do our best,” he said. “Sometimes you get the best out of it, sometimes you don’t. We created a lot of chances. Football’s not won on paper.”

All Inter Early

The Italians were in complete control almost from the kickoff, with Benjamin Pavard the first to threaten – his eighth-minute shot sailing over the bar.

Matteo Darmian should have done better in the 22nd minute, but fired over after clever work down the left from Nicolo Barella.

Despite the early onslaught, Inter were stunned in the 25th minute when Monterrey scored from one of their few forays into the opposing half.

Midfielder Oliver Torres swung a corner in from the right, and Ramos, having lost Francesco Acerbi at the edge of the six-yard box, steered his header into the bottom corner.

Inter quickly went back on the offensive, and only a point-blank save by Monterrey goalkeeper Esteban Andrada from Sebastiano Esposito kept them from equalizing.

Martinez also went close in the 36th minute, and Inter had a strong penalty appeal when Pavard’s header struck Ramos on the arm inside the area. However, VAR sided with Monterrey, and the Mexicans escaped unscathed.

Just three minutes later, Inter drew level with a well-executed free kick routine.

Albania international Kristjan Asllani shaped to shoot from 25 yards but instead chipped a delicate pass over the Monterrey defense. Brazilian international Carlos Augusto timed his run perfectly and squared for Martinez, who tapped in for 1-1.

Monterrey nearly regained the lead against the run of play in the 64th minute when Sergio Canales unleashed a low shot that rattled off the post.

Inter had a Martinez goal ruled out for offside moments later as they continued to push forward.

But it was Monterrey who came closest to snatching a winner in stoppage time, when Colombian midfielder Nelson Deossa broke through the Inter defense only to fire into the side netting.