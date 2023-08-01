As the football world eagerly awaits the next move of Sergio Ramos, the Spanish star's new team remains a captivating mystery.

With his contract at PSG now expired, Ramos has been flooded with tempting offers from various clubs.

But the latest bombshell to rock the transfer market comes from Galatasaray, with Mundo Deportivo breaking the news about the Turkish giant's interest in the seasoned defender.

Galatasaray, already boasting an impressive roster featuring names like Wilfried Zaha, Angelino, Bakambu, Mauro Icardi and Halil Dervişoğlu, have set its sights on Ramos to bolster their ranks even further.

Reports suggest that the Lions may drop Victor Nelsson, hoping to secure the signature of the revered Spanish star.

The transfer whispers have ignited excitement among fans as they envision Ramos donning the iconic Galatasaray jersey.

But, there's another enticing option on the table that has Ramos' attention: Inter Miami, the Major League Soccer (MLS) team now known for its roster of global stars.

Mundo Deportivo reported that Ramos, along with fellow football luminaries Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, is considering the idea of transferring to the glitzy world of Inter Miami.

Playing alongside Messi, with whom he shared the PSG dressing room for the past two seasons, is an enticing prospect for Ramos, and his family seems equally keen on the idea of settling in the U.S.

While Sergio Ramos' entourage may be drawn to the glimmers of the MLS, crazy offers from Saudi Arabia also beckon.

Yet, it appears that family matters hold sway, as living in Saudi Arabia doesn't align with their preferences.

But as the transfer window nears its close, Ramos may have Türkiye on his radar.

The allure of playing in the vibrant Turkish football scene is not lost on the seasoned defender, and he may seriously consider this option as he weighs his next move.